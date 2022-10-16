Watch CBS News
Bob's Tavern in Finleyville reportedly deemed nuisance bar

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

FINLEYVILLE (KDKA) - A popular tavern in Finleyville has reportedly been shut down.

According to a report from the Trib, the Washington County District Attorney has filed a temporary injunction deeming Bob's Tavern a nuisance bar.

Court documents say the bar is reportedly used to deal drugs.

The tavern was also the site of a shooting on Monday night where Jaisen Irwin was killed.

October 16, 2022

