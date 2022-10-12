Police: Woman drove away after Finleyville shooting victim fell out of her car

FINLEYVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman is accused of driving away after police said a shooting victim later found dead fell out of her car in Finleyville.

Police said they were called to Bob's Tavern on Route 88 for shots fired around 1 a.m. Monday and found the body of 29-year-old Jaisen Irwin on Washington Avenue a short time later. Investigators found evidence of a firearm being discharged and parts of a car in the bar's parking lot.

A person was found dead with a gunshot wound on Washington Avenue in Finleyville, Washington County on Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo: KDKA)

According to the criminal complaint, Maurissa Spencer's black Dodge Charger was found with multiple bullet holes in the passenger side at Tuscany Estates in Union Township later that morning.

Police said Irwin's brother called investigators and said after a fight forced Jim's Bar in Monongahela to close early, the crowd moved to Bob's Tavern.

The criminal complaint said when police interviewed Spencer, she admitted that Irwin was in the passenger seat of her car and fell out while she was driving but she didn't stop.

Spencer is facing multiple charges, including recklessly endangering another person and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.