Body with gunshot wound found on Washington County road

/ CBS Pittsburgh

FINLEYVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A person was found dead with a gunshot wound in Washington County Monday morning.

An on-duty Monongahela officer driving on Washington Avenue found the body in the road, the Washington County coroner said. 

A person was found dead with a gunshot wound on Washington Avenue in Finleyville, Washington County on Oct. 10, 2022.  (Photo: KDKA)

The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and investigation, but the coroner said the victim had been shot. 

No information about the victim was released while officials work to notify family members.

Washington Avenue was closed for several hours but has since reopened. 

First published on October 10, 2022 / 8:15 AM

