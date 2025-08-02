Gov. Josh Shapiro joins lawsuit suing Trump Administration over gender-affirming care

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is joining with other state leaders to sue the Trump Administration over gender-affirming care after the U.S. Department of Justice subpoenaed several healthcare clinics and providers.

More than 20 doctors and clinics that have been involved in transgender medical care were subpoenaed, and now Governor Shapiro is joining with 16 other Democratic officials suing the Trump Administration over restrictions for gender-affirming care for people under the age of 19.

The federal lawsuit filed in Boston alleges that attempts to deny medically necessary healthcare to transgender people through an executive order are unlawful.

According to the Department of Justice, however, these investigations include healthcare fraud, false statements, and more, saying those involved in performing these types of procedures on children will be held accountable.

The lawsuit claims the Trump Administration is targeting these individuals, as well as alleging the administration has intimidated healthcare providers. It says this order is unlawful because there is no federal statute that bans providing care to minors.

UPMC was among those subpoenaed along with others in Pennsylvania.

"These actions have made it abundantly clear that our clinicians can no longer provide certain types of gender-affirming care without risk of criminal prosecution," a UPMC spokesperson told KDKA-TV. "This includes specific restrictions on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for individuals under 19."

While it is unknown what will come from the lawsuit, UPMC has said they will continue to provide necessary healthcare within the bounds of the law.