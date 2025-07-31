UPMC among clinics subpoenaed by Department of Justice over gender-affirming care

UPMC among those subpoenaed over gender affirming care

UPMC among those subpoenaed over gender affirming care

The U.S. Department of Justice subpoenaed more than 20 doctors and clinics that have been involved in performing gender-affirming care on children.

Of those, UPMC has been subpoenaed.

According to the Department of Justice, these investigations include healthcare fraud, false statements, and more. They allege that those involved in performing these types of services on children will be held accountable, but it's unclear what specifics are in the subpoenas and what exact medical services were performed.

While UPMC did issue a statement, it did not provide further information on the subpoena or whether it's regarding a patient, physician, or something else.

"These actions have made it abundantly clear that our clinicians can no longer provide certain types of gender affirming care without risk of criminal prosecution," a UPMC spokesperson told KDKA-TV. "This includes specific restrictions on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for individuals under the age of 19."

UPMC said, regardless, they will still perform necessary behavioral health support, and that is within the bounds of the law.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA-TV for the latest