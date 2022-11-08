Fetterman rallies in Robinson while Oz makes final push in Philadelphia

ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) - In the final stretch, the candidates for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race aren't taking their foot off the gas.

On Monday night, Dr. Mehmet Oz was in Philadelphia for a rally while Lt. Gov. John Fetterman rallied supporters in Robinson Township.

It's a tight race between Fetterman and Oz. Polls consistently show the Pittsburgh native and TV heart surgeon neck and neck.

Throughout his campaign, there have been questions regarding Fetterman's health following his stroke in May.

"Sometimes I'm going to miss some words, sometimes I'm going to mush two words together, but one thing I absolutely will always get right is making sure that we stand for the important things in Washington D.C.," Fetterman said.

Of course, the winner could determine the balance of power in the Senate.

If Oz wins, Republicans could regain control of the Senate. If it's a Fetterman victory, Democrats have the potential to maintain the Senate. Whatever happens, the country will be watching Pennsylvania closely tomorrow.

Duquesne professor Lew Irwin said there's a lot riding on the race.

"We could be the linchpin upon which control of the United States Senate turns," said Duquesne professor Lew Irwin.

"And this race also has significance in terms of the agenda-setting that's going to happen in government for the next couple of years," Irwin added.

Pennsylvania can't start counting mail-in ballots until Tuesday morning when polls open at 7 a.m.

And although you may be prepared to cast your vote tomorrow, experts say you should also prepare to wait. It's possible it will take a few days to determine a winner.