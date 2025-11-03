Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh gives $10K grant to Squirrel Hill food pantry

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh is giving $10,000 in grant money to the Jewish Family and Community Services Squirrel Hill Food Pantry to help meet a surge in demand amid the pause in SNAP benefits.

"A lot of people are concerned about what's happening," said Jordan Golin, president and CEO of Jewish Family and Community Services of Pittsburgh.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh said it wants JFCS to be able to buy kosher food and give it to those who need it. It's not just people with kosher diets who go to the food pantry, too.

"They serve people of all food needs: gluten-free, halal, kosher," said David Heyman, associate vice president of marketing for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

They're dietary restrictions that aren't necessarily cheap.

"The amount of money that we're paying for food is also going up, just as it is for everybody else," Golin said. "We're not able to cut special deals to get it at a low cost."

The Jewish Federation said the funds should last for approximately one month, through November, most likely.

It said it initially allocated $600,000 this fiscal year for the pantry.

"We reserve money for emergencies every year in the money that we raise," Heyman said.

This emergency grant will also allow for expanded hours during the week, along with potential further expansions.

"We're prepared to provide hours in the evenings and on weekends, if necessary," Golin said.

Golin said there have already been increases in demand month-to-month compared to last year since the start of the year, most likely due to inflation.