Search for missing fisherman along the Yough River to continue on Thursday

A family is holding out hope that their loved one will be found alive.

A man was fishing along the Yough River in Connellsville when he disappeared.

On Thursday, activity will pick back up along the river after yesterday, when there were search crews on the ground as well as in the air.

They're still looking for 55-year-old Jerry Grimm, and crews have been using boats, divers, and helicopters in the search effort.

It all started on Tuesday night when New Haven Hose Company's fire chief got a 911 call around 9 p.m. about a fisherman who had gone missing in the river. Connellsville Police Sergeant Bryan Kendi said Grimm was last seen near the Crawford Avenue Bridge.

They were able to make that assessment from the people who had last seen him.

"Witnesses described the male being in one position, and then essentially started to move down river, and unfortunately, with the way that the river flows, there's a bend when it reaches the Crawford Avenue Bridge, and they unfortunately lost sight of him at that point," Kendi said.

Now, Kendi added that crews are focusing their search around that area, where Grimm went around the bend.

Meanwhile, public safety officials have been warning people to exercise caution on the Yough River prior to Grimm's disappearance. Especially because the rivers and rapids that run through Ohiopyle are up nearly four feet.

Just over a week ago, an experienced kayaker drowned in the Yough River. And earlier this month, three kayakers also had to be rescued when water levels were even higher.

These crews have been busy, and the spike in heat certainly has not helped.

Connellsville's mayor posted on social media about the conditions on Wednesday night, but added that they'll be right back at it this morning to figure out the next steps.