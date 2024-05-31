Jennifer Lopez cancels Pittsburgh show, along with rest of tour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Jennifer Lopez is canceling her tour, which included a stop in Pittsburgh this summer.

An announcement posted to her website and attributed to Live Nation says Lopez is canceling her summer tour because she's "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

Tickets will automatically be refunded, according to her website. Fans don't need to do anything.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," Lopez said in a "special message" on the website.

"Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again."

Lopez was supposed to be at PPG Paints Arena on July 30. More than 30 cities were also on the schedule.

In announcing the new tour in February, Live Nation said her last one in 2019 grossed over $50 million and sold out several venues.