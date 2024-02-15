Jennifer Lopez bringing "This Is Me...Now" tour to Pittsburgh this summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Global pop star Jennifer Lopez is bringing her summer tour to PPG Paints Arena.

Announced this morning, Lopez's "This Is Me...Now" tour will make a stop in Pittsburgh on July 30.

Tickets will go on sale via presale on February 20 at 9 a.m. and then tickets will be on sale to the general public on Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m. through LiveNation.

Her comes on the heels of her announcement of a new album by the same name as the tour.

She will also be releasing a movie exclusively on Amazon on Friday titled "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" which will tell her journey to love through her own eyes.

This Is Me...Now, is Lopez's first album in nearly a decade and this tour is her first following a five-year break.