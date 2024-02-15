Jennifer Lopez bringing "This Is Me...Now" tour to Pittsburgh this summer

Watch CBS News
By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Global pop star Jennifer Lopez is bringing her summer tour to PPG Paints Arena. 

Announced this morning, Lopez's "This Is Me...Now" tour will make a stop in Pittsburgh on July 30. 

Tickets will go on sale via presale on February 20 at 9 a.m. and then tickets will be on sale to the general public on Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m. through LiveNation

Her comes on the heels of her announcement of a new album by the same name as the tour. 

She will also be releasing a movie exclusively on Amazon on Friday titled "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" which will tell her journey to love through her own eyes. 

This Is Me...Now, is Lopez's first album in nearly a decade and this tour is her first following a five-year break. 

First published on February 15, 2024 / 9:24 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

