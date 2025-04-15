Police tracing steps of "person of interest" in Jennah Seibert murder investigation

Police working around the clock to solve murder of Pennsylvania woman

Law enforcement in Westmoreland County said they are working around the clock to identify a "person of interest" in connection with the death of a 24-year-old Rostraver Township woman.

The family of Jennah Marie Seibert found her shot to death inside her home on Lenity School Road on April 11. Shortly after, a source told KDKA that law enforcement discovered Seibert's black 2024 Lexus GX 5-50 about 8 miles away in Monongahela in a gravel parking lot along Sycamore and Morton streets.

The vehicle was dumped by someone investigators are calling a "person of interest" in her death.

"In reference to the vehicle, anybody who may be able to help us, the timeframe would be roughly around 7:30 in the morning until 9:30 in the morning Friday," Rostraver Police Chief Scott Sokol said.

The individual then walked down a hill to a 7-Eleven store, went inside and bought some items, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office. Video from the store shows a bearded man in a jacket wearing a knit hat at the counter, but investigators are still trying to identify him.

"If you have any cameras on your house, Ring doorbells, or any surveillance cameras in Rostraver, Monongahela and Donora area," Chief County Detective Ronald Zona said, "please check your cameras between those time frames and see if you have that vehicle on your cameras or if you have that individual walking down the street."

Sources told KDKA that the motive is still unclear. Siebert's fiance is cooperating with law enforcement.

Seibert's obituary said she and her fiance were greeters at their church. She worked at a staffing agency and was a member of two local chambers of commerce.

Her funeral is scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Rostraver Township Police Department at 724-929-4111 or the Westmoreland County Detective Bureau at 724-830-3287.

