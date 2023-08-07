Man upset about car cruise in Jefferson Memorial Cemetery

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A car cruise set for this weekend in Pleasant Hills is creating controversy because of where the event is being held.

Car enthusiasts will head to Jefferson Memorial Cemetery, Funeral Home and Crematory on Sunday afternoon. While some people don't have a problem with the car show, others say it's disrespectful and wish it was hosted somewhere else.

Over the weekend, Bill Petrosky Jr. visited Jefferson Memorial Cemetery where his loved ones are buried, and he couldn't shake the feeling of disappointment after he saw a big sign for the cemetery's upcoming car show.

"It's weird, it's just weird ... it's just odd," he said.

KDKA-TV's Jessica Guay spoke with Petrosky last August and his feelings about the charity event remain the same.

"I just want them to move it," Petrosky said.

The memorial park advertised its 11th annual car show on Facebook, which will take place on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. It'll include live music and food trucks.

"They added food trucks, they have beer trucks, they have outhouses, they have live music. I mean, even if it wasn't for my mother, my grandparents, my aunt, everybody buried there -- it's a surprise to know that cemeteries do this. I haven't seen it elsewhere," Petrosky said.

Last year, the marketing director and the vice president of the cemetery told KDKA-TV they are a memorial park and not a traditional cemetery. They said they're incredibly careful to only use non-burial property to host the event.

On the day of the gathering last year, it caused heartache for Petrosky's father who went there to grieve the loss of his wife.

"He got tangled up in their parade of cars. I probably wouldn't have brought this to light if he wasn't treated the way he was treated and it really upset him," Petrosky said.

The event flyer says all proceeds will support the Cameron Heyward Foundation and they'll collect non-perishable food and toilet paper for the Cloverleaf Food Pantry. In the past, it raised money for the American Cancer Society.

Petrosky said he's all for raising money for these causes, but his family doesn't think it's the place for a big, loud event. Others have told us they don't mind it because it's community oriented.

"There's an empty parking lot right across the street. Why not just have the car show there?" he said.

KDKA-TV reached out to Jefferson Memorial Park on Monday, and they said they would provide more information this week.