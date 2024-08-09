Jeannette residents sound off over elimination of K-9 program

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — For the first time since neighbors learned the Jeannette K-9 program was eliminated, they got an opportunity to voice their opposition to the decision directly to city leaders at a council meeting on Thursday.

Those who spoke were in agreement about what the loss of the program means.

"It's a hit to (our) safety, that's the issue. People feel slighted, and it's a risk to public safety," one speaker said.

The comment summed up what many of the speakers said.

"Don't be known as an administration that gets rid of a successful 20-plus year K-9 unit. Don't let that be your legacy," said Kathie Tanyer.

City leaders made it clear that the program was cut, in large part, due to budgetary concerns. The city's manager told KDKA-TV recently that the program costs $250,000 a year.

However, he shared that by cutting the program, the city would only be saving an estimated $35,000 to $40,000 a year. The officer's positions would not be eliminated.

When the meeting concluded on Thursday, KDKA-TV asked Mayor Curtis Antoniak about why if the cost savings were only $40,000, why did leaders feel it was worth it to eliminate a program that would lead to concerns from many residents. The mayor did not comment, referring us to solicitor Timothy Witt.

"There are a lot of other residents who are concerned about the budgetary issues associated with the program, along with the efficacy of the program, which is why the city council is tasked with making the difficult decisions they have to," Witt said. "Not everybody is going to agree with those decisions. But at the end of the day, they are acting in the best interest of both the department and the city and its residents."

When the mayor was asked if he wanted residents to feel safe, the mayor said if you look at the statistics residents are safe.

During the meeting on Thursday, the city provided packets of information to residents about the program, hoping to clear up what they see as incorrect information that residents are seeing.

They showed the program only had four criminal arrests this year, down from 43 last year.

"I look at the performance report of the K-9. And for this year, I see numbers that are way down. Could that be because the K-9s are a detriment to the criminal element we have in town?" one speaker at the meeting said.

The city's presented data noted that since 2018, there have been two instances where a normal patrol officer would not have been able "to obtain reasonable suspicion or probable cause to make an arrest without the assistance of the police dog."

Neighbors also questioned the financial figures the city was providing.

"Give us the accurate figures. If you want to go on television ... give figues, make them jive with what your budget says," Tanyer said.

The financial figure the city provided to residents did not make clear the estimated $35,000 to $40,00 in cost the city manager told KDKA-TV about previously.

Witt said the city council will continue to evaluate what is best for the city

"If it makes sense to reevaluate, make another decision, they'll do that at some point in the future," Witt said.

When asked why the mayor could not speak with KDKA-TV directly, Witt said there is pending litigating and they want to make sure they are complying with all their "obligations in association with that litigation."

Other speakers suggested the city find a compromise, such as allowing resident donations to fund the program or cutting back to one K-9