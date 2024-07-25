Jeannette abruptly eliminated its K-9 program. Here's why.

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — The city of Jeannette is under fire after abruptly eliminating its K-9 program.

Sources provided KDKA-TV with the letter sent to the city's two K-9 handlers on Tuesday informing them of the decision.

The letter comes after the K-9 program filed a federal lawsuit against the city alleging the city violated labor laws by not paying them overtime for caring for their K-9s.

Bill Sombo started the K-9 program in Jeannette in the 1990s. He is a master K-9 trainer, one of 65 in the country.

He said according to federal law through the Fair Labor Standards Act, started in 1985 when Garcia v. San Antonio Metropolitan Transit Authority stated FLSA was applicable to the public sector government, police departments are required to pay K-9 handlers overtime when caring for their dogs at home.

"The police department is required to compensate the officers for at-home care," said Sombo, owner of Strategic Law Enforcement Canine Training Incorporated and master trainer with the North American Police Work Dog Association.

The handlers filed the lawsuit on June 19. On July 23, handlers received a letter in their mailboxes from the city informing them of the sudden elimination of the program.

According to the letter given to handlers by the city, "The cost associated with the operation of the K-9 program and compliance with the FLSA is unknown and uncertain and, therefore, may exceed anticipated budgetary constraints contrary to applicable law, including, without limitation, the Third Class City Code."

The letter added that, "The City of Jeannette requires additional time and planning to ensure the K-9 program is in compliance with the FLSA."

Sombo said the city has refused to negotiate with the handlers about overtime, citing Garcia where handlers are to receive one-half hour of overtime for days they're working and one-and-one-half hours of overtime for days off.

"A canine officer is not at four o'clock in the afternoon you get in your car and go home and your shift is over. Canine is a 24/7, 365 days a year job of maintaining the dog," Sombo said.

Sombo said the handlers have never received that pay and raised their own money through fundraising and donations to provide care for the dogs and to pay for their K-9 vehicles.

Sombo said one of the vehicles was paid entirely by the K-9 fund. He said a local business owner donated the cost for a second used vehicle.

According to the letter handlers received by the city, "It is further ordered and directed that the City of Jeannette Police Department shall take such steps as may be necessary to effectuate and implement such order and directive, including, without limitation, any necessary schedule, return or retirement of equipment and property, provided, however, that no affected employee shall see a reduction in current approved rank, pay or schedule as a result of such actions."

"These guys are dedicated. These guys want to work these dogs on the street," Sombo said. "Every one of the handlers made sure that they maintained their dogs, and they were there to protect the people of the City of Jeannette. Where's the interest of council and the mayor and the chief?"

Sombo said the city, like many others with K-9s, relies on the dogs to help in investigations.

"The dogs are a force multiplier. The city of Jeannette does have a drug problem. That is a known fact. The crime rate is not the best in the city of Jeannette," Sombo said. "This is a force multiplier that can help save an officer's life or save a person's life."

The city's next council meeting is Aug. 8. Sombo encourages the public to speak out to save the K-9 program.

KDKA-TV reached out to the city multiple times for comment. The city of Jeannette sent us this statement:

"Earlier this week, City officials made the difficult, yet crucial decision to discontinue the City of Jeannette's K-9 program in its current form. Cognizant of their responsibility to protect the interests of the public, and especially City residents and taxpayers, officials acted following criticism of the program and only after extensive evaluation and consideration. Critically, any new and unknown costs associated with the program made maintaining the program cost prohibitive in light of the City's already-stretched funding and budgetary constraints. By necessity, all municipal officials must wrestle with the hard decisions to prioritize certain municipal services over others. In this instance, the city determined that the effectiveness of the program, unfortunately, did not warrant its continuation. For example, for the current 2024 calendar year, the K9 program resulted in only 9 criminal deployments and no criminal arrests. As a result of this decision, the City of Jeannette adds itself to a growing list of municipalities that are unable to continue to maintain a K9 program. Following the discontinuation of the program, the city has taken all necessary steps to ensure that the affected canine is properly taken care of and rehomed. Unfortunately, although not everyone may agree with the discontinuation of the program, the city appreciates the respect and understanding of the public in response to this difficult decision. Most importantly, City officials also wish to thank Diesel and Kilo for their loyal service to the city."