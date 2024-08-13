JD Vance to campaign in New Kensington

Election season heating up as candidates, other politicians focus on Pennsylvania

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance will make a campaign stop in New Kensington on Thursday.

Vance will deliver remarks at the VFW Post 92 on Wildlife Lodge Road at 10 a.m. An email from the campaign says he'll be speaking about how a Trump-Vance administration would support veterans.

The Ohio senator will be joined by fellow veterans Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana, Brian Mast of Florida and Michael Waltz of Florida. Doors open at 7 a.m.

Pennsylvania is a battleground state and will likely be visited several more times by the presidential candidates and their running mates leading up to the November election.

Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Wilkes-Barre this weekend, and while commissioners say they have no details yet, he's vowed to return to Butler County in October after he was shot during an attempted assassination that injured two others and killed a firefighter.

Philadelphia was also chosen as the spot for the Harris-Walz campaign's first rally after Vice President Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate last week.