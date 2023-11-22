Jayana Webb pleads guilty in deaths of PA State Troopers Branden Sisca, Martin Mack

Widow of fallen Pa. State Trooper gives back to the community Widow of fallen Pa. State Trooper gives back to the community 02:03

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman charged with murder in the deaths of two Pennsylvania State Troopers entered a guilty plea Wednesday.

Police said in March 2022, Troopers Branden Sisca and Martin Mack were on I-95 in South Philadelphia helping a man who was walking on the highway when driver Jayana Webb struck and killed all three men.

Webb admitted in a Philadelphia courtroom that she was under the influence of alcohol when she struck the troopers and the man they were assisting, Reyes Rivera Oliveras.

She pleaded guilty to 3 counts of 3rd-degree murder and driving under the influence.

The plea avoids trial and the charges would come with a sentence of 27 and a half to 60 years.

Webb is pregnant and due in February. The judge was preparing to allow Webb to be confined at home until she delivers her baby.