Woman accused of fatally striking 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers, pedestrian released on bail

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jayana Webb, the woman accused of driving drunk and fatally striking two Pennsylvania State Troopers and one civilian, was released on bail on Wednesday night. Pennsylvania State Troopers Branden Sisca and Martin Mack were allegedly struck and killed by Webb while they were trying to help Reyes Rivera Oliveras, the civilian walking on Interstate 95 near the sports complex in South Philadelphia overnight in March.

Webb was charged with three counts of third-degree murder, manslaughter, homicide by vehicle and DUI in the March 21 crash.

The charges were reinstated in August after they were dropped in June once Webb's defense attorney said the commonwealth failed to prove his client acted with malice.

Webb's blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit during the crash, according to police.