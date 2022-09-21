Jayana Webb pleads not guilty to charges in case where 2 state troopers, 1 pedestrian killed during DUI crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania State troopers and a pedestrian earlier this year appeared in court on Wednesday. Jayana Webb pleaded not guilty to charges filed against her.

Officials say Webb was under the influence of alcohol when she struck Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca and another man in a crash on Interstate 95 in March.

Eyewitness News cameras captured Webb in a solid color pink blazer along with her family leaving the CJC Wednesday morning.

Her attorney says Wednesday's appearance was a pre-trial hearing where the prosecution laid out all of their discovery and they set a date to reconvene, where they'll set a trial date.

Webb is accused of killing the two troopers and Reyes Rivera Oliveras on March 21. Officials say at the time of the crash, the troopers were trying to help Oliveras, a civilian who was walking on the interstate near the sports complex in South Philadelphia where they were struck.

She's charged with three counts of third-degree murder, manslaughter, homicide by vehicle, DUI and other related offenses.

"I don't think anything has changed in how she's feeling, it's getting harder and harder to answer that question. She's accused of killing three people. So it's a rough time for her, and her family. It's certainly a rough time for the families of those who perished. It's a tragedy all the way around," attorney Michael Walker said.

Webb is out on bail and an official date for her trial has not been set, however, the judge says it will likely be late in 2023.