Golf

Sewickley Academy graduate Jason Li advances to final qualifying for upcoming U.S. Open at Oakmont

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Jason Li, a Sewickley Academy graduate, has advanced into final qualifying and will soon have a chance to try and earn a spot in the upcoming U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club. 

Li, who won WPIAL and PIAA golf championships while at Sewickley Academy in high school, went on to play college golf at Carnegie Mellon and now has his eyes on qualifying for the U.S. Open that's being held in his hometown. 

Last week, Li fired a 67, shooting three under par in a qualifier match at the Country Club of York, earning co-medalist honors and advancing into final qualifying. 

Final qualifying will take place across the country as well as in Japan and in England on May 19 and on June 2.

Should Li be able to qualify, he'll be teeing it up with the best in the world at Oakmont Country Club in mid-June when the U.S. Open returns to Oakmont for a record 10th time.

Large crowds expected for 2025 U.S. Open

When the USGA's biggest event rolls into Oakmont this summer, the man who's heading up this year's contest says the golfers will have a lot of eyes on them. 

"We're looking around 200,000 for the week," said Tim Lloyd, the USGA's senior director for the U.S. Open.

The USGA is in the process of transforming the feared and revered course into a combination fair ground and golf proving ground, and they're on a tight schedule. 

The U.S. Open tournament will run from June 12 to June 15.

