It's going to be the last day of feeling like summer for the Pittsburgh area

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

It's our last day feeling like summer with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. 

For the month, we are already about 5 degrees above normal for our temperatures. 

Tonight, will be the full Hunter/Harvest Supermoon and we have clear skies for it! 

Rain will finally arrive on Tuesday afternoon. This will be beneficial, and everyone will see rain at some point. 

rain-est-tues.png
KDKA Weather Center

Some areas could pick up .50"-1" of rainfall throughout the day. 

Light rain showers will linger before sunrise on Wednesday before it clears out with partly sunny skies and highs finally feeling like fall.

We have temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and dry weather through the second part of the work week.

7-day.png
KDKA Weather Center

Slightly above normal temperatures are expected to stick around starting next weekend through the 19th and then cooler weather settles in. 

WEATHER LINKS:

Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

