It's going to be hot and humid today in the Pittsburgh area with a late chance of storms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be a hot and humid day throughout the Pittsburgh area with a chance of storms later on.

Today's high temperature will be around 91 degrees.

Any Alert Days Ahead? There is a potential First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday due to storms as the remnants of Beryl impacts us. Strong storms with gusty wind is the main concern.

Aware: Beryl came ashore as a Category 1 storm with sustained winds of 80mph. The storm itself isn't very large, but it is causing major issues when it comes to flooding along the Texas coast and inland.

Yesterday we hit 89° for the high. It was cooler yesterday morning with morning lows down in the low 60s. Morning lows today have remained above 65°. Noon temperatures should be in the upper 80s. With humidity levels as low as they are, temperatures will shoot up. While I am keeping my high from last week of 91° today, humidity levels along with just how warm of an airmass we have in place puts us at around an equal chance of hitting 92°.

There's also a decent shot at hitting highs maybe as high as 94°. I'd take the over when it comes to betting against my high temperatures today.

We stay just as hot on Tuesday with humidity levels slightly higher. You will feel the difference. I have Tuesday highs hitting the mid 90s with Pittsburgh seeing a high of 93°. The remnants of Beryl will roll through on Wednesday. I still have highs near 90 with rain and storms possible throughout the day.

While rain totals seem to be in the half-inch to a full inch, There could be some places that see well over that. Rain on Wednesday will start early and wrap up late with nearly the entire day having a chance for seeing rain. The 'coolest' day of the week will be on Thursday. I have highs only hitting the low 80s.

Highs for the weekend should be around 90 degrees again. I only have one actually hitting the 90-degree mark right now and that comes on Saturday.

Data is indicating a hot week with maybe one day near the seasonal average today. The heat BUILDS next week with data showing us seeing the hottest temperatures of the year certainly being possible. The last 'heat wave' for us held temperatures in check with all days expected to hit 95 degrees or less.

If the numbers for next week don't change, we are going to see historic temperatures. Right now we would be in line for a couple of days hitting around 97°. If everything breaks 'wrong' we could even see temperatures hotter than that. It is still a ways off and I don't want to overshadow the heat this week, but please be ready for the heat both this week and next week.

