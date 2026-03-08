Isaly's will be returning to Pittsburgh's Strip District this coming summer

Isaly's will be back in business in Pittsburgh this coming summer in the city's Strip District.

Last spring, word got out that the iconic Pittsburgh brand known for its chipped ham would be coming back and opening along Penn Avenue.

We now know that the iconic deli and restaurant will be opening its doors sometime this coming summer.

Around a decade ago, Jim Conroy bought the entire Isaly's brand and has been working with the Heinz History Center and other resources to bring back the shop.

"Something very sweet is coming to 2111 Penn Ave," the shop said on its Isaly's Nation page on Facebook.

The front windows of the shop now feature signage that says 'Coming soon" and "Summer 2026" alongside photos of an ice cream cone and a famous Isaly's chipped ham sandwich.

Isaly's announced it will be returning to Pittsburgh's Strip District this summer. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

The signage says the shop will serve breakfast, lunch, and ice cream.

The space along Penn Avenue is expected to be able to hold between 50 ad 70 people.

An exact opening date for Isaly's hasn't been announced.