After decades away, the iconic Isaly's is returning to Pittsburgh's Strip District next year

This region is known for some absolutely iconic brands - Heinz, U.S. Steel, and Iron City Beer.

While some are still around, others have faded away over the years, but now, one of those iconic brands is coming back.

Inside the Heinz History Center at the edge of the Strip District, you can see an entire Isaly's display, and now, it's coming back to life. The history center is also helping them do it authentically.

The ladies of yesteryear chopped the chipped ham, it was 59 cents per pound, and of course, there were Klondike bars. People came in droves, decades ago, to the region's most famous deli.

Now, it will reappear in a building up for lease at 2111 Penn Avenue.

For Pittsburghers, it was a surprise to hear what was coming to the currently vacant building and their guesses were, let's say, a little off the mark.

"Apartments?" Guessed Jeffrey Baker, but his tune changed when he found out what's soon to be in the Strip District. "I love it, man. My dad worked at Isaly's."

Right now, the Heinz History Center is where you'd have to go to relive the iconic memories, but this time next year, the old pictures will become reality after Jim Conroy bought the entire Isaly's brand about 10 years ago.

Now, working with the Heinz History Center and other resources, he made the decision to bring back the iconic deli and restaurant. They will also pay careful attention to the original brand, which to this day still lives strong all around the world.

"I worked at The Decade in Oakland," said Irene Fine. "People whom I would go visit down in Florida would say, 'Bring down a case of Iron City and a chipped ham.'"

The space will fit 50-70 people, and it will be right on Penn Avenue. If you want to follow the progress, the Isaly's brand has 25,000 followers on social media and their Facebook page, Isaly's Nation, will have updates.

Saving the best for last, people will remember the iconic ice cream that they used to serve. When it returns to the Strip District, the original ice cream is coming back, as well.