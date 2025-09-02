Cast iron skillet meal recipes by Jen Clark | Talk Pittsburgh

Jen Clark, of Crate Cooking School, is back in the kitchen with a lesson in iron skillet cooking. She's sharing two recipes you can try yourself!

Chicken with White Wine Buttered Orzo with Mushrooms

Serves 4

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 ½ pound chicken breast cutlets or chicken tenders

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

¼ cup unsalted butter

1 shallot, diced

1 cup sliced mushrooms

1 cup uncooked orzo

1 cup chicken stock (or water), more if needed

½ cup white wine

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

½ cup freshly grated parmesan

¼ cup freshly chopped parsley

Heat olive oil in in a 10" cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Sear chicken in hot pan about 5 minutes per side, or until and insta-read thermometer reads 160 degrees. Remove to a plate and cover with foil to keep warm.

Melt butter over medium heat. Add shallot and cook until begins to soften. Add mushrooms, stir to coat. Cook for about 4-5 minutes, until mushrooms are tender. Add orzo and stir to coat and toast the orzo for a few minutes. Pour stock and wine into pan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until orzo is al dente. If orzo is still crunchy and all liquid is absorbed, add more stock or water as needed. Once orzo is cooked to your liking, add chicken back to pan, nestling it in with orzo and mushrooms. Stir in parmesan, remove from heat and garnish with parsley before serving.

Cast Iron Apple-Pear Cobbler

Serves 8

Fruit Filling:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 granny smith apples, peeled and thinly sliced

2 tablespoons flour

½ cup brown sugar

3 pears, peeled and thinly sliced

1 tablespoon bourbon, optional

Cobbler:

1 cup flour

¼ cup finely ground pecans or walnuts

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ cup brown sugar

1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter, melted

½ cup milk

Pinch of kosher salt

Cinnamon sugar, for topping

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Combine apples, brown sugar and flour in a large bowl.

Melt butter in a 10 or 12-inch cast iron skillet. Add apple mixture and cook for 5-10 minutes, stirring often. Add pears and bourbon, if using, to skillet and cook for 5 minutes more.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together flour, ground nuts, baking powder, cinnamon, brown sugar and salt. Add melted butter and milk, mix just until combined. Dollop batter over top of the fruit. Dust with cinnamon sugar.

Transfer to oven and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until golden brown. Let cool for 5 minutes or so. Serve warm or room temperature with vanilla bean ice cream if desired!