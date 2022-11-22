5-month-old's death ruled homicide

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County medical examiner ruled the death of a 5-month-old boy a homicide.

Michael Chanings Barber Jr. from McKeesport died from abusive head trauma on Sept. 4, the medical examiner said.

The boy's father, 29-year-old Michael Barber, was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person after the child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Doctors said they found the infant suffered subdural hemorrhaging, arachnoid hemorrhaging and cerebral edema. Police said Barber got mad at his son for crying and when he wouldn't stop, he shook him.

Officers interviewed Barber, who first told them he was holding the baby boy and tripped. They both fell, with the child's head hitting the floor.

Investigators learned from a doctor that his story didn't add up. According to the doctor, the baby's injuries were consistent with having been shaken. Detectives told this to Barber, who then allegedly admitted to shaking his son.