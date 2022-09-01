29-year-old father arrested in child abuse case

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - In the early morning hours on Wednesday, first responders were called to Harrison Village for a 5-month-old that was not breathing.

The 5-month-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition and staff found that the infant has suffered subdural hemorrhaging, arachnoid hemorrhaging, and cerebral edema, all of which indicate the child was shaken.

Police were alerted to the case and Allegheny County Police took over the investigation.

Detectives learned that the infant's father, 29-year-old Michael Channing Barber, was responsible for the injuries.

He is now facing charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and recklessly endangering another person.

Barber is now lodged in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.