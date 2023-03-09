Indiana County woman accused of stealing more than $23,000 from 88-year-old woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Indiana County woman is accused of stealing more than $23,000 from an 88-year-old woman.

Jacqueline Elise Caylor, 35, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, identity theft, access device fraud, receiving stolen property, and forgery. It was reported to police that Caylor was the victim's caregiver.

State police said on Dec. 8, 2022, officials received a report of theft after a family member of the victim became suspicious of numerous transactions made from the victim's bank account.

Police said troopers learned between June 10, 2022, and Oct. 4, 2022, numerous checks belonging to the victim were prepared in Caylor's name without the victim's permission and the victim's credit card was used for purchases without her permission.

Police said $23,400 was reported to have been stolen from the victim. Caylor is due back in court in April.