Woman dies at hospital nearly two weeks after being hit by box truck in Indiana Borough

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

CBS Pittsburgh

A woman who was hit by a box truck while crossing an intersection in Indiana Borough earlier this month has died.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. on March 11 near Philadelphia Street when a box truck was trying to turn onto North 9th Street.

Indiana Borough Police said at the time that the truck hit two people who were in the crosswalk.

 68-year-old John Reeger, was pronounced dead at the Indiana Regional Medical Center.

The other person, 68-year-old Loretta Reeger, wife of the man who was killed, was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Hospital to be treated for her injuries. According to WTAJ, Reeger died at the hospital over the weekend. 

Pennsylvania State Police and the Indiana Borough Police are investigating the deadly crash. 

It's unclear if any charges will be filed. 

