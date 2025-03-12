One person killed, another injured in Indiana Borough pedestrian crash with box truck

Pedestrian dies after being hit by box truck in Indiana County

One person was killed and another was injured in a pedestrian crash involving a box truck in Indiana Borough on Tuesday.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. near Philadelphia Street when a box truck was trying to turn onto North 9th Street.

Indiana Borough Police say the truck hit two people who were in the crosswalk.

One of the people was pronounced dead at the Indiana Regional Medical Center and the other was flown to a hospital outside Johnstown.

Philadelphia Street was shut down for a period of time while first responders were on scene from several different agencies.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Indiana Borough Police are investigating the deadly crash.