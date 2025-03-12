Watch CBS News
One person killed, another injured in Indiana Borough pedestrian crash with box truck

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

One person was killed and another was injured in a pedestrian crash involving a box truck in Indiana Borough on Tuesday.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. near Philadelphia Street when a box truck was trying to turn onto North 9th Street.

Indiana Borough Police say the truck hit two people who were in the crosswalk.

576a0ffbbef99d21a64fccbd677687b5.jpg
One person was killed and another was injured in a pedestrian crash with a box truck in Indiana Borough Renda Media

One of the people was pronounced dead at the Indiana Regional Medical Center and the other was flown to a hospital outside Johnstown. 

Philadelphia Street was shut down for a period of time while first responders were on scene from several different agencies. 

Pennsylvania State Police and the Indiana Borough Police are investigating the deadly crash. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

