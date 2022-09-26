In Case You Missed It: Southwest flight crew gives special shoutout to breast cancer survivor

Watch CBS News
By Heather Abraham

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A heartwarming moment recently took place as a woman was taking a trip with her friends for a special reason.

The group was on their flight when the pilot came on with an announcement.

"I would like to add a special welcome to a special guest in today's flight. We have a passenger who's headed to Hawaii with us today to celebrate her victory over late stage breast cancer."

The announcement was made on a Southwest flight earlier this month and the victory was for Jyrl Oldham.

Jyrl's husband Kevin, and two other couples made the trip.

The group have been lifelong friends and this trip was about celebration.

Valeri Jones, who provided the video, says her husband is the one who notified the airline.

"Here in today's environment, it just makes it special that we can share in the human bond," Jones said. "Take care of each other. Everybody's a big family out there. Welcome aboard."

She says each of the couples have three kids, including Jryl and her husband. 

