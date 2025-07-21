"Imposter nurse" with 20 aliases and 7 Social Security numbers arrested in Washington County, officials say

A woman is accused of pretending to be a nurse and working at multiple facilities in the Pittsburgh area.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Washington County District Attorney's Office announced that Shannon Womack is in custody and accused of working as a nurse at multiple facilities in western Pennsylvania for the last five years, and investigators say she is not a licensed professional.

"The investigation showcased Womack was using the identification and nursing certifications from four different confirmed nurses from southern states," state police Trooper Rocco Gagliardi said.

Gagliardi said troopers found that she worked as a licensed practical nurse, registered nurse and registered nurse supervisor.

"She was acting as this RN for about five years now, and that ranges all the way from George to Connecticut. So, you have a bunch of different states in that range," he said.

Womack is listed on Georgia's "nursing imposter alerts."

Alleged nurse imposter's places of employment in Pennsylvania

Here are the facilities where police say she worked in Pennsylvania:

Corner View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Eldercrest Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, and Harmar Village Health and Rehab Center in Allegheny County

Beaver Valley Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Beaver County

Greenery Center for Rehab and Nursing and Southmont of Presbyterian Seniorcare in Washington County

Oak Hill Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Westmoreland County

Sayre HealthCare Center in Bradford County

St. Mary's Home of Erie in Erie County

According to the criminal complaint, Womack worked anywhere from one to 10 shifts. The complaint said that at each location, she was placed on a "do not retain list" for things like professional misconduct and poor performance, and she was accused of stealing drugs, including oxycodone, in some cases.

Alleged nurse imposter arrested in Washington County

The investigation began when troopers pulled the 39-year-old woman over in Cecil Township on a regular traffic stop in April. She allegedly provided aliases that had numerous active warrants.

"The search warrant of the vehicle showcased multiple forms of ID, a lot of medical records were in the car, and a bunch of prescription medications that were attached to residents in health care homes or nursing home facilities," Gagliardi said.

State police uncovered that Womack had about 20 aliases and seven Social Security numbers.

Trooper Gagliardi explained how she allegedly went to great lengths to get the nursing jobs.

"Womack obtained employment through staffing agencies and even through that point was able to create her own host agency, so she was picking up the phone and transferring those employment jobs and careers to herself," he said.

The criminal complaint says she also provided fake references to agencies to clear background checks.

Womack is facing nearly two dozen charges. She's charged with corrupt organizations, endangering welfare of care, unlawful use of computer, identity theft, forgery and theft by unlawful taking.

"This is a vile act or acts, I should say, not only taking advantage of older citizens in this commonwealth but them not receiving the care that they need nor the medication they need because of someone that puts themself in this position to defraud them," Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said.

State police are working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Department of State regarding all the victims of the case. Troopers expect to hear from a lot of impacted families.

Arrest warrants are likely being filed in other states.