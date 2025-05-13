Illegal gaming network shut down after over 400 devices seized from western Pennsylvania establishments

Hundreds of gambling devices were seized from dozens of western Pennsylvania establishments, resulting in charges against two companies, prosecutors announced on Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said over 400 illegal gambling devices were taken from bars, gas stations and convenience stores across the western part of the state, effectively shutting down a criminal gaming network.

The state filed felony corrupt organizations charges against Buffalo Skill Games, Inc. and J.J. Amusement, Inc. Both companies are owned and operated by John F. Conley, who already has prior federal convictions for illegal gambling, prosecutors said.

"These devices were essentially slot machines dressed up as skill games," Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a press release. "I commend our partners at the Pennsylvania State Police for helping disband a large-scale operation that netted a tremendous amount of illegal gambling profits."

Pennsylvania State Police helped the Office of Attorney General Gaming Enforcement agents carry out a series of seizures in March, targeting establishments like bars and gas stations in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Crawford, Indiana, Somerset, Venango, Erie, Washington, Armstrong and Westmoreland counties.

Prosecutors didn't disclose any other details about the case, including how much money the operation brought in. It's being prosecuted by the Office of Attorney General's Gaming Enforcement Section.