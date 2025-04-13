Watch CBS News
Sports

Hunter Greene pitches 7 crisp innings as Reds blank Pirates 4-0

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Hunter Greene pitched seven sparkling innings, and the Cincinnati Reds completed a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 4-0 victory on Sunday.

Greene (2-1) allowed two hits, struck out eight and walked one. The 6-foot-5 right-hander extended his scoreless streak to 18 2/3 innings.

Reds pitchers retired their final 23 batters.

Santiago Espinal hit a two-run single against Carmen Mlodzinski (1-2) in the third. Elly De La Cruz added an RBI single in Cincinnati's two-run fifth.

Mlodzinski allowed five hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa tripled for Pittsburgh with one out in the second. But Greene struck out Tsung-Che Cheng and Espinal made a leaping grab of Henry Davis's hard liner to second.

Greene's career-long scoreless streak is 24 innings from July 11 to August 8, 2024. It's the longest scoreless innings streak by a Reds starter since 1989.

Pirates ace Paul Skenes (1-1, 3.44 ERA) starts Monday against the Nationals at PNC Park. Cincinnati's Nick Lodolo (2-1, 0.96 ERA) takes the mound on Tuesday against the Mariners at Great American Ball Park.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.