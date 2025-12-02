Hunter accidentally shoots and kills fellow hunter in Pennsylvania, authorities say

A hunter accidentally shot and killed another hunter on Tuesday in Juniata County, Pennsylvania, the state Game Commission said.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission told CBS affiliate WHP that 24 hunters were involved in a deer drive around 8:30 a.m. on a mountain near Vincent Tram Road when the accidental shooting happened. Officials reportedly said the victim, who has not been identified as of Tuesday night, was part of the team driving the deer toward the standers, who were waiting for the deer to appear before shooting.

The Game Commission told WHP that the group of hunters was approximately 100 to 200 yards into the drive when a buck broke through the line of drivers. Two members of the hunting party shot at the buck, accidentally shooting the victim who was in direct line of fire.

The victim was shot in the hip and later died from his injuries, the news outlet reported.

It was not immediately known if anyone would face charges in connection with the fatal shooting. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is investigating.

Deer rifle season in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania's statewide firearms deer season began on Nov. 29.

The hunting season runs through Dec. 13 and includes two Sunday hunting days: Nov. 30 and Dec. 7. Over the summer, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a bill that repealed a ban on Sunday hunting in Pennsylvania.

The state Game Commission said it expects more than 500,000 hunters will be in the field during firearms deer season. Hunters can purchase a license from any license-issuing agent or online.