Humane Animal Rescue's "Barks and Rec" program lets people take adoptable dogs out on field trip

At the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh in Homewood, on average, dogs get outside about 20 minutes a day. But now you have the chance to take them outside the shelter for hours as a part of a new field trip program.

Day after day, dogs like Mosey spend most of their time confined to the building off Hamilton, sometimes getting trained and playing with toys. But much of it is in the kennel, surrounded by barking dogs.

"The longer they're here, the more anxiety that builds up," said executive director Dan Cody.

Cody said they hope to alleviate that stress through their new "Barks and Rec" program.

"We are providing the care that they need all the time here in the shelter, but to provide that love, it's really the one-on-one socialization that they need," Cody said.

For up to five hours between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., you can take a dog on a field trip by going for a walk at the park or on a hike, even bringing them to your home to play fetch or to sit and cuddle on the couch.

"It's that personal interaction that really supports them," Cody said.

Throughout this time, it can help both the dog's health and give the shelter more information about the animal's behavior before they're placed with a family.

"They may act a certain way while they're here, and then you get them home to your home, to your couch, to your living room, and they act a completely different way," Cody said.

If you're questioning whether you want a dog and have never had one, this could be a way to help you decide.

"See what it's like to have them in your home and decide, 'Gosh, is this right for me?'" Cody said.

At the moment, HARP plans to just have three dogs out for the day as they manage the program, and you have to be at least 18 years old to apply. Maybe it could also provide you with some relaxation and relief, as much as it could for our furry friends.

"It's really a program that's here to bring out the best in each and every dog that we know exists," Cody said.

If you're interested in the program, you can sign up here.