Human remains found on Pittsburgh's South Side

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Human remains were discovered on Pittsburgh's South Side on Sunday.

Allegheny County emergency responders were notified just before 3 p.m. Sunday of possible human remains found in the 2400 block of Burham Street in Pittsburgh's South Side Slopes neighborhood.

A Pittsburgh police spokesperson later confirmed skeletal remains were found "in an advanced state of decomposition." 

The victim's identity, cause, and manner of death have not yet been made public by the county medical examiner.

An investigation is now ongoing.

Garrett Behanna

Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.

