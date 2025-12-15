How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins game tonight in Week 15 of the NFL schedule

It's Week 15 of the NFL schedule and the Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting the Miami Dolphins tonight for a Monday Night Football matchup at Acrisure Stadium. Here's how you can watch the game.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) moved into first place in the AFC North division with last week's win 27-22 win against the Ravens on the road in Baltimore and are now looking to make it two straight victories as the team tries to make its push towards the postseason.

Pittsburgh has won 22 straight home Monday Night Football games.

When the Steelers take the field tonight, they will be without star linebacker T.J. Watt, who suffered a partially collapsed lung several days ago while undergoing dry needling treatment.

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 30: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium on November 30, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Cooper Neill / Getty Images

Historically, the Steelers have a 1-11 record when Watt isn't in the lineup for the team.

Miami (6-7) currently finds itself on the outside looking in when it comes to the AFC playoff picture, but the Dolphins have won four straight games and five of their last six after starting the season with a 1-6 record.

Running back De'Von Achane sits third in the NFL with 1,126 yards entering Week 15.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a career 0-5 record in below-freezing weather with temperatures tonight expected to be in the teens with single-digit wind chills.

The Dolphins shared video yesterday of the team practicing in the snow at Robert Morris University as the region was hit with a massive snowstorm over the weekend.

Practice up north 🐬 pic.twitter.com/thIsPNy1Vk — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 14, 2025

Kickoff between the Steelers and the Dolphins tonight is set for 8:15 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Where can you stream the Steelers vs. Dolphins game?

Out-of-market fans can stream the game through the NFL's subscription service, NFL+.

How can you watch the Steelers vs. Dolphins game on cable?

Fans looking to tune into the contest between the Steelers and the Dolphins can watch the game on WTAE-TV in the Pittsburgh market and nationally on ESPN.

Joe Buck will be on the call for play-by-play with analysis from Troy Aikman and sideline reporting from Lisa Salters.

The channel numbers can vary depending on your TV provider and whether you are watching live over the air or through a cable/satellite service.

Who is favored and predicted to win the Steelers vs. Dolphins game?

The Steelers enter the Week 14 matchup against Miami as 3-point betting favorites, according to CBS Sports.

Injury reports for the Steelers vs. Dolphins game

Cornerback James Pierre, guard Andrus Peat, and linebacker T.J. Watt have been ruled out for tonight's game for the Steelers. Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon has been listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Dolphins offensive lineman Andrew Meyer is questionable with a tricep injury and defensive back Elijah Campbell is doubful with an ankle/knee injury.

What is the Steelers' schedule for the rest of the season?

Week 16: Steelers at Detroit Lions, Dec. 21, 4:25 p.m.

Week 17: Steelers at Cleveland Browns, Dec. 28, 1:00 p.m.

Week 18: Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens, date and time to be determined

What is the Dolphins' schedule for the rest of the season?

Week 16: Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Dec. 21, 1:00 p.m.

Week 17: Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dec. 28, 1:00 p.m.

Week 18: Dolphins at New England Patriots, date and time to be determined