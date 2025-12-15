Here's how cold it is expected to be for tonight's Steelers-Dolphins game

Fans headed to Acrisure Stadium on Monday night for the Steelers' game against the Miami Dolphins in Pittsburgh should expect a frigid forecast.

Here's a look at how cold it will be for Monday's Steelers-Dolphins game at Acrisure Stadium. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Current forecasts project temperatures in the low teens, with it expected to be around 15 degrees when the game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. and 13 degrees near the end of the game, according to KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Ray Petelin. The wind chill is expected to be around 5 degrees at kickoff and could get as low as 2 degrees as the game goes on.

What is the coldest Steelers home game?

The coldest home game on record for Pittsburgh was on Dec. 17, 1989, when the Steelers played the New England Patriots at 5 degrees. Pittsburgh's game on Dec. 24, 2022, against the Raiders is the second-coldest game on record at 8 degrees.

If Monday night's projections hold, the game will end up being the fifth-coldest home game on record for the Steelers, according to research from KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Ray Petelin.

A look at the coldest home games in history for the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Steelers fans brave the cold

On the North Shore, Pittsburgh fans showed up in layers to tailgate for Monday's game, saying nothing was going to stop them from cheering on the black and gold.

"Heated vest, heated scarf, heated socks, heated gloves," Steelers fan Jessica Bigles said pregame.

Miami Dolphins practice in snow

To prepare for Monday's low temperatures, the Dolphins practiced in snow at Robert Morris University's Joe Walton Stadium on Saturday night.

In a video posted to X, Miami was seen going through practice on a snow-covered field. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 0-5 in his career in games when it is 40 degrees or below at kickoff.