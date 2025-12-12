T.J. Watt suffered "partially" collapsed lung, J.J. Watt says

Steelers star T.J. Watt will be released from the hospital on Friday after suffering a "partially" collapsed lung during treatment, his brother J.J. Watt said.

In an update posted to social media, J.J. Watt said T.J. Watt had successful surgery to stabilize and repair a "partially" collapsed lung that the Steelers edge rusher suffered after a dry needling treatment session at the facility on Wednesday.

While T.J. Watt's recovery timeline is still to be determined, J.J. Watt said "all went well," and his brother is being released from the hospital on Friday.

"He and his family are very appreciative of everyone's kind words and well wishes," J.J. Watt wrote.

T.J. Watt's wife Dani Watt also posted an update to social media, writing, "It has been a very long hard couple of days but he will be home soon to recover." She thanked people for their love and support and said, "praise God for the amazing medical teams at both hospitals!"

NFL insider Adam Schefter said it's unlikely that T.J. Watt will play Monday night against the Dolphins. However, it's not expected to be a season-ending injury, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport's sources.

The Steelers announced on Thursday that T.J. Watt was at a hospital for further medical evaluation of his lungs after experiencing discomfort at the practice facility the day before.

Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke about T.J. Watt after practice, but didn't offer too many details. Tomlin said T.J. Watt was "comfortable" when he talked to him Wednesday night.

"I'm a little bit cautious about what I say because I'm not a medical expert," Tomlin said. "But to make a long story short, he was experiencing some discomfort when he was at the facility yesterday, so we took him to the docs and they're going through some procedures. He stayed overnight at the hospital."