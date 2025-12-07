Pittsburgh Steelers beat Baltimore Ravens 27-22 in AFC North clash

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens 27-22 in a battle of AFC North rivals on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson passed for 219 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for a score. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passed for 284 yards with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown.

Isaiah Likely's 4-yard touchdown grab got Baltimore within 20-16. But, Pittsburgh extended its lead to 27-16 after Jaylen Warren's catch and run for a 38-yard touchdown.

Ravens kicker Tyler Loop booted two field goals, closing the gap to 27-22 in the fourth quarter. Baltimore had a chance for the lead but was stopped inside the 10-yard line with less than three minutes remaining.

During the drive, Likely appeared to have caught the ball in the end zone, but the officials called the pass incomplete.

After forcing Pittsburgh to punt, the Ravens were once again stopped as time expired.

Steelers take halftime lead

The Steelers opened up a 17-9 lead at halftime.

Jackson's 6-yard rushing touchdown with 16 seconds remaining in the second quarter cut the Ravens' deficit to one score. However, Loop missed the extra point.

The Steelers scored in the first half on a 1-yard run by Rodgers and a 6-yard run by Kenneth Gainwell.

Up next

The Baltimore Ravens (6-7) will travel to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 14. The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) will play host to the Miami Dolphins on Monday, Dec. 15.