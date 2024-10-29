Pittsburgh Steelers win 22nd straight Monday Night Football game at home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have now won 22 straight home Monday Night Football games.

Last night's 26-18 win over the New York Giants extended the Steelers' Monday night primetime home winning streak that dates back to 1992.

Ultimately, when the Steelers play home games on Monday Night Football, things seem to go well.

The last time Pittsburgh lost a Monday Night Football game at home was during the 1991 season when they fell 23-20 to the Giants at Three Rivers Stadium.

With Mike Tomlin at the helm of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team has amassed an impressive 21-3 overall record on Monday Night Football.

Steelers headed into the bye week with a 6-2 record

The Steelers have won three straight games and now have their bye week before playing the Washington Commanders in Week 10.

Pittsburgh opened the season with three straight wins against the Atlanta Falcons, the Denver Broncos, and the Los Angeles Chargers before dropping back-to-back games against the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys.

The Steelers got back to their winning ways with a road win in Las Vegas against the Raiders and two home primetime wins in a row against the New York Jets and New York Giants

Pittsburgh's offense surpassed the 400-yard mark for the second game in a row this week and for the third time this season.