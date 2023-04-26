How to avoid losing friends and colleagues to political fireworks and arguments

How to avoid losing friends and colleagues to political fireworks and arguments

How to avoid losing friends and colleagues to political fireworks and arguments

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Now that President Biden has made it official that he's running for reelection, the campaign for the White House kicks into high gear.

As decisive as it is for the country, it can also be a point of contention in households, among families, and in the workplace.

So, how do you get to November of 2024 while keeping your relationships intact? KDKA's John Shumway sought out some expert advice.

The key recommendation is to think long and hard before you speak, especially around those that matter.

Recent years have done nothing to quell the emotional divisions in our country.

"We're so polarized that you could find yourself at odds with a lifelong friend or a family member," said Dr. Reuben Brock, a psychologist, counselor, and assistant professor at PennWest California.

Dr. Brock says you should always think about what you're trying to achieve in a political discussion.

"Whether it's Democrat or Republican, you're not going to sway them with whatever you came up with last night, you know, while you were thinking about it over dinner," Dr. Brock said.

"It's really difficult to change somebody. It's really difficult to change their mind," said David Morris, a counselor with Cognitive Dynamic Therapy Associates.

Morris says your approach can be the difference in a quiet discussion and something out of control.

"You know, there's a way to say something that is aggressive and divisive," Morris said. "And there's a way to say something that says, hey, this is how I see it. This is how my brain is working."

"You've got to make a decision," Dr. Brock said. "What do I want to do in that scenario? Do I want to engage and then we have this all-out political battle over the mashed potatoes."

That can happen easily and Morris says to plan an exit strategy.

"Maybe you go over to the punch bowl or go play a game and you do something to separate yourself from that type of conflict," Morris suggested.

If it's a close relationship and you know you have opposite views, Dr. Brock suggests for many people is to avoid having the conversation in the first place.

Both experts say that if you cross the belligerence line, you may sacrifice the relationship, or you run into avoidance by a lot of other people.

If you're heading to a family outing or get-together and there's one person you know is going to push your button, establish ground rules at the outset.

With this time of year being graduation season and with weddings ahead, it's ripe for family confrontations.

Morris points out that there are kids at those gatherings, so for their sake as well, tread softly -- and to remember the original point that you're not going to change the other person's mind, and trying is not worth the relationship damage.