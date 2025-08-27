Multiple people injured after fire breaks out in Westmoreland County

At least four people have been hospitalized after a fire broke out at a home in Arnold, Westmoreland County, on Wednesday night.

Arnold Fire Department Chief Eric Gartley said the department was dispatched just after 7:30 p.m. to a garage fire a few blocks away from the scene before they were called to the 1900 block of Kenneth Avenue for a working house fire.

One victim, a woman, was found unconscious in between buildings and was assessed by EMS personnel, the chief said. Officials believe the woman fell at least 15 feet to the ground. She was rushed to UPMC Mercy from the scene. Her condition remains unknown.

A second victim, another woman who was unconscious when first responders found her, was rescued from a second-floor bedroom inside the building.

One person refused treatment at the scene.

Heavy fire could be seen coming from the second floor bedroom while heavy smoke was seen from the second and third floor of the structure.

The chief said he didn't know how many people live in the house; he said he saw five people there at the time the department arrived.

The house is likely a total loss, Chief Gartley said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.