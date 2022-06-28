Homicide suspect in custody following alleged retail theft

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a West Virginia man, wanted on homicide charges in West Virginia, on additional retail theft charges, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania State Police.

Arlo W. Romano, 42, was detained and later taken into custody by Fayette County police officers after he was caught allegedly stealing from the Uniontown Walmart along 355 Walmart Drive.

Romano was in possession of a stolen motorcycle that he had taken out of West Virginia. Drugs and other paraphernalia were found on Romano once he was transported to the barracks in Uniontown, the press release added.

Romano will be facing multiple charges out of Troop B in Uniontown, per the release.