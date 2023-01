Homeowner rushed to hospital after fire in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A homeowner was rushed to the hospital after a fire in Greensburg.

The fire happened just before 11:30 along Jack Street Friday night.

There has been no update on the victim's condition or how the fire was started.