Homeless Children's Education Fund brings awareness with moment of silence

By Briana Smith

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Homeless Children's Education Fund kicked off Homeless Children's Awareness Month in Market Square on Tuesday. More than 100 local leaders and community members came out to show their support. 

HCEF provides these children with the resources they need to get a good education and flourish in the future.

homeless-children-vigil.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

HCEF started the event with three-minutes of silence for the nearly 3,000 homeless students in Allegheny County. 

Executive Director A.J. Jefferson said 2,836 students are identified as homeless in the county, but she believes that is under reported. 

She said, unfortunately, 87% of students will drop out of school.

"We do know education is the number one focus to get our students out of homelessness," said Jefferson. "But when they're experiencing things like not having basic human needs, not having clothes or food or shelter, it's that education is not a priority."

Jefferson urges the community to support the homeless children. 

She recommends talking to local representatives, pushing for federal money or even donating money to help the organization expand their services to reach all of the children in need.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 4:08 PM

