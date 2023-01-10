Man arrested after hit-and-run crash on North Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 41-year-old man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash on Pittsburgh's North Side on Monday.
Officers were called to the Sunoco gas station along Cedar Avenue for a woman down in the parking lot. There was a call to 911 saying a driver leaving the parking lot ran over a woman and didn't stop.
Police were able to track down the driver, William Thomas. He was identified by a security guard.
He faces charges of recklessly endangering another person, careless driving and reckless driving.
