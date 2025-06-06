History behind Oakmont Country Club ahead of U.S. Open

The story of golf could not be told without the Oakmont Country Club.

For a record-setting 10th time, the golf course is hosting the U.S. Open. It's challenged the best in the world for more than 100 years and will host this year's U.S. Open from June 12-15.

"The best of the best tend to win here, and sometimes the best of the best have their hearts broken here," Oakmont Country Club historian David Moore said.

Since 1903, the Oakmont Country Club has rewarded the perfect shot and punished mistakes. Arguably, one of the toughest spots is the iconic church pews. According to Moore, they've changed names and designs. They got their name during the 1960s from a newspaper writer.

"When he said if you hit it into these church pew-like bunkers, only divine intervention can help you save par, and the name has stuck ever since," Moore said at the Oakmont Country Club.

As for the name of the club, it can be a bit misleading. More than 90% of it is in Plum Borough.

"Oakmont was named after the town in which the train station was in, and that's why it's not Plum Country Club," Moore said.

However, its place in golf history can't be questioned. It has hosted the U.S. Open more than any other course, with its first one in 1927. The club has hosted one every decade, except the 1940s, since then.

"Between Johnny Miller's 63, Jack [Nicklaus] and [Arnold Palmer] in '62 and Ben Hogan's fourth and final victory in 1953," Moore said.

From winning birdies to missed putts and clutch drives, hole 18 may have created the most emotional history.

"Eighteen has just been instrumental in crowning or breaking hearts over the last 120 years here," Moore said.

Next week, a new chapter will be written.