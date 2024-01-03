"The community's still out there for us:" Highlands School District celebrates Chief McIntire Day

NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. (KDKA) - Tuesday marked one year since Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire died in the line of duty. One day later the Highlands School District commemorated him with 'Chief McIntire Day,' as students and staff returned from break.

Harrison Township Police Chief Brain Turack remembers his brother in blue, one year after his death.

"I think it would be hard to find somebody who was more devoted and more dedicated to a community than Chief McIntire," Turack said. "He was born and raised in town, spent his days there, worked for the town his entire career, and ultimately, you know, paid the ultimate price there."

It was Jan. 2, 2023, when a suspect ambushed and killed McIntire while on the job, just feet away from where he grew up.

McIntire spent 22 years of his life as a police officer, four as chief, committed to giving back to the place he loved.

12 months later, the greater Highlands community honored the fellow alum.

"Coming here… was about the sacrifice that Chief Justin McIntire made every day and especially on January 2, last year," Turack said.

Police from Tarentum, Harrison, and the district, welcomed students as they arrived at school wearing the color blue or Chief McIntire t-shirts. School buses were also adorned with ribbons for the day.

Superintendent Monique Mawhinney said she hopes that officers' presence at school provided some comfort not just to the kids, but also to McIntire's family.

"They want to show the kids that they can build a relationship with them in a different way. It's not always about something bad," Mawhinney said.

At the middle school, McIntire's father is a security officer, and his son is a sixth grader.

"This is something [McIntire's father] was very, very grateful for and very interested in doing," Mawhinney said.

It's something they now plan to do year after year to make sure the chief is not forgotten by his family and those who serve their neighborhoods every day.

"It shows us you know that the community's still out there for us," Turack said.

In May, the Borough of Brackenridge also honored the chief by renaming the street he grew up on, 'McIntire Way.'