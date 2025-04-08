Petition circulates online to keep Heritage Valley Kennedy Hospital open

The community served by Heritage Valley Health System is trying to save the hospital in Kennedy Township that's set to close.

Management of Heritage Valley Kennedy Hospital says they have to close the facility; it's simply losing too much money, but people in the community say they have to do what they can to keep the facility open.

Many are showing their support by signing an online petition.

Around in one form or another since 1890, management announced last week that Heritage Valley Kennedy Hospital is closing due to millions in losses.

The emergency room, geriatric and adult behavioral health, outpatient surgery, specialty diagnostic services, and pulmonary rehabilitation units are all affected.

The announcement of the closure has stunned people like McKees Rocks resident Ed Niewiersky.

Niewiersky relies on the hospital for critical services.

"I go for treatments for CT scans for my lungs," says Niewiersky. "Everybody goes there, and we really need to keep that open."

The hospital manager says patients presently getting treated at the Kennedy-McKees Rocks facility have other healthcare facilities nearby, including Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.

Niewiersky says they're not that close.

"With traffic and Bridge congestion, I've got to go, or it's going to take some time."

To try to stop the company from closing the facility, Niewiarsky says he's put his name on an online petition to stop the closing.

"My family's been all born there, my nieces, they took care of me and my wife, my son. It's been a long journey," Niewiarsky said.

Local leaders are trying to get the healthcare company to change its mind, and Niewiersky admits he's not sure what his signature is going to do, but from his perspective, something is better than nothing.

"I hope that everybody signs it," he added.